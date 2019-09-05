Log in
Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

09/05/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
Summary Info
Sell-out Right Applications 05.09.2019
Update Notification Flag
Yes
Correction Notification Flag
No
Postponed Notification Flag
No
Rising Date of Sale Out Rights
27.06.2019
Name/Title of Controlling Shareholder
Mayhoola for Investments LLC
Total Voting Rights (%)
98,01
Ending Date of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
27.09.2019
Ending Time of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
17:00
Fair Price Explanation Regarding Sale Out Rights
Please see Explanations
Related Intermediary Institution
İŞ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
Related Account Number
66071
Transfer Time Of Sale Out Rights Price Into Shareholders'' Accounts
Payments will be made within 8 business days at the latest to Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights.
Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised
Share Group Info
Exercise Price of Sale Out Rights
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
8,1318
Currency Unit
TRY
Daily Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
Share Group Info
Demand Date of Sale Out Rights Exercising
Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
Total Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
25.07.2019
34
0,5858
31.329.763,77
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.07.2019
8
0,259
13.853.996,28
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
29.07.2019
18
0,2193
11.726.547,34
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
30.07.2019
5
0,2067
11.052.945,86
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.08.2019
1
0,0228
1.219.770
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
05.09.2019
2
0,03
1.601.964,6
Additional Explanations

Explanation on the Period relating to the Exercise of the Sell-out Right

The shareholders wishing to exercise their sell-out rights are required to fill in and sign the sell-out right request form that is attached to this explanation and that is published on www.isyatirim.com.trthe web site of İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. ('İş Yatırım') and www.boynergrup.com/yatirimciiliskileri, the web site of the Company, and deliver such form to İş Yatırım through their intermediary institutions and transfer their shares to the securities account held by İş Yatırım at Central Registry Agency ('CRA'), as set out in the attached form, by September 27, 2019 5:00 PM at the latest. The applications to be made to İş Yatırım shall be delivered by sending an e-mail to cagri@isyatirim.com.tr.

The sell-out right must be exercised for all the shares held by the relevant shareholder at Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatırımları A.Ş as of the application date and there must not be any attachment, pledge, injunction or any other restriction on the shares that are subject to sale.

The applications will be accepted until 5:00 PM Turkish Time, on each business day until September 27, 2019. Applications received after 5:00 PM will be taken into consideration on the next business day. The request form relating to the exercise of the sell-out right must be delivered to İş Yatırım and the transfer of the shares must be completed until 5:00 PM on September 27, 2019 at the latest.

Payments will be made to the Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights within 8 business days following the application date at the latest.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 21:41:05 UTC
