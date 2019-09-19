Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

The statement made by our controlling shareholder Mayhoola for Investments LLC ('Mayhoola') is presented below to the attention of our investors.

'The three-month prescription period that began on 27 June 2019 for the exercise of sell-out rights, which occured as a result of Mayhoola's voting rights in Beymen Perakende ve Tekstil Yatırımları A.Ş. reaching 98% (the 'Company') will expire on 27 September 2019.

Mayhoola will apply to the Company to exercise its squeeze-out right withinin three business days at the latest following the date on which the prescription period expires. In the exercise of the squeeze-out rights, the exercise price will be determined within the framework of Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Squeeze-out and Sell-out Rights ('Communiqué').

Accordingly, pursuant to Article 6/(2)/(a)/(1) of the Communiqué, the squeeze-out right will be exercised at the CMB's regulatory price of 5.3619 TL, which is the arithmetic average of the volume weighted average prices occured on the stock exchange, within thirty days before 27 June 2019, which is the date of public disclosure of the of the acquisition of the controlling shareholder position by Mayhoola. Subject to the approval of the Capital Markets Board and Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., after the completion of the exercise of squeeze-out right the Company will be delisted from the stock exchange and excluded from the scope of the Capital Markets Law.

Information regarding the squeeze-out process and its consequences, will be disclosed to the public with a seperate material event disclosure as soon as Mayhoola formally applies to the Company in order to request the exercise of squeeze-out right after the expiration of the prescription period for the exercise of sell-out right.

We respectfully and request the investors of the Company to take into consideration this disclosure in the exercise of their sell-out rights during the prescription period.'