Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 05:12pm EDT
Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
Summary Info
Important Notice Regarding Squeeze-out Rights
Update Notification Flag
Yes
Correction Notification Flag
No
Postponed Notification Flag
No
Rising Date of Sale Out Rights
27.06.2019
Name/Title of Controlling Shareholder
Mayhoola for Investments LLC
Total Voting Rights (%)
98,01
Ending Date of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
27.09.2019
Ending Time of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
17:00
Fair Price Explanation Regarding Sale Out Rights
Please see Explanations
Related Intermediary Institution
İŞ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
Related Account Number
66071
Transfer Time Of Sale Out Rights Price Into Shareholders'' Accounts
Payments will be made within 8 business days at the latest to Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights.
Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised
Share Group Info
Exercise Price of Sale Out Rights
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
8,1318
Currency Unit
TRY
Daily Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
Share Group Info
Demand Date of Sale Out Rights Exercising
Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
Total Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
25.07.2019
34
0,5858
31.329.763,77
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.07.2019
8
0,259
13.853.996,28
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
29.07.2019
18
0,2193
11.726.547,34
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
30.07.2019
5
0,2067
11.052.945,86
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.08.2019
1
0,0228
1.219.770
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
05.09.2019
2
0,03
1.601.964,6
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
06.09.2019
3
0,0237
1.265.706,54
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
09.09.2019
4
0,0349
1.867.526,39
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
10.09.2019
3
0,0249
1.332.566,2
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
11.09.2019
2
0,0033
175.218,15
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
17.09.2019
1
0
1,73
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
19.09.2019
3
0,033
1.772.748,66
Additional Explanations

The statement made by our controlling shareholder Mayhoola for Investments LLC ('Mayhoola') is presented below to the attention of our investors.

'The three-month prescription period that began on 27 June 2019 for the exercise of sell-out rights, which occured as a result of Mayhoola's voting rights in Beymen Perakende ve Tekstil Yatırımları A.Ş. reaching 98% (the 'Company') will expire on 27 September 2019.

Mayhoola will apply to the Company to exercise its squeeze-out right withinin three business days at the latest following the date on which the prescription period expires. In the exercise of the squeeze-out rights, the exercise price will be determined within the framework of Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Squeeze-out and Sell-out Rights ('Communiqué').

Accordingly, pursuant to Article 6/(2)/(a)/(1) of the Communiqué, the squeeze-out right will be exercised at the CMB's regulatory price of 5.3619 TL, which is the arithmetic average of the volume weighted average prices occured on the stock exchange, within thirty days before 27 June 2019, which is the date of public disclosure of the of the acquisition of the controlling shareholder position by Mayhoola. Subject to the approval of the Capital Markets Board and Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., after the completion of the exercise of squeeze-out right the Company will be delisted from the stock exchange and excluded from the scope of the Capital Markets Law.

Information regarding the squeeze-out process and its consequences, will be disclosed to the public with a seperate material event disclosure as soon as Mayhoola formally applies to the Company in order to request the exercise of squeeze-out right after the expiration of the prescription period for the exercise of sell-out right.

We respectfully and request the investors of the Company to take into consideration this disclosure in the exercise of their sell-out rights during the prescription period.'

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31pSWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC : . Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:31pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pVIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sundial Growers Inc.– SNDL
GL
05:30pCEGEDIM : Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
GL
05:29pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:28pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Spars With Senators at Private D.C. Dinner -- Update
DJ
05:27pOTELCO : Telecommuting Tips and Tools
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement
5HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC : HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces the U.S. Department of Defens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group