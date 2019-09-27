|
Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
09/27/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
|
|
Summary Info
|
The End of Sell-out Period
|
Update Notification Flag
|
No
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
Yes
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
No
|
Reason of Correction
|
25.07.2019-correction
|
|
Rising Date of Sale Out Rights
|
27.06.2019
|
Name/Title of Controlling Shareholder
|
Mayhoola for Investments LLC
|
Total Voting Rights (%)
|
98,01
|
Ending Date of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
|
27.09.2019
|
Ending Time of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
|
17:00
|
Fair Price Explanation Regarding Sale Out Rights
|
Please see Explanations
|
Related Intermediary Institution
|
İŞ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
|
Related Account Number
|
66071
|
Transfer Time Of Sale Out Rights Price Into Shareholders'' Accounts
|
Payments will be made within 8 business days at the latest to Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights.
|
|
Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised
|
|
Share Group Info
|
Exercise Price of Sale Out Rights
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
8,1318
|
|
|
Daily Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
|
|
Share Group Info
|
Demand Date of Sale Out Rights Exercising
|
Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
|
Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
|
Total Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
25.07.2019
|
34
|
0,585
|
31.314.174,45
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
26.07.2019
|
8
|
0,259
|
13.853.996,28
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
29.07.2019
|
18
|
0,2193
|
11.726.547,34
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
30.07.2019
|
5
|
0,2067
|
11.052.945,86
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
26.08.2019
|
1
|
0,0228
|
1.219.770
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
05.09.2019
|
2
|
0,03
|
1.601.964,6
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
06.09.2019
|
3
|
0,0237
|
1.265.706,54
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
09.09.2019
|
4
|
0,0349
|
1.867.526,39
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
10.09.2019
|
3
|
0,0249
|
1.332.566,2
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
11.09.2019
|
2
|
0,0033
|
175.218,15
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
17.09.2019
|
1
|
0
|
1,73
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
19.09.2019
|
3
|
0,033
|
1.772.748,66
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
20.09.2019
|
7
|
0,042
|
2.232.187,23
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
23.09.2019
|
5
|
0,032
|
1.719.026,57
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
24.09.2019
|
6
|
0,076
|
4.079.855,6
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
25.09.2019
|
6
|
0,019
|
1.018.126,32
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
26.09.2019
|
18
|
0,063
|
3.353.170,24
|
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
|
27.09.2019
|
32
|
0,241
|
12.888.819,8
|
|
Total Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
|
|
Total Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
|
158
|
Overall Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
|
102.474.351,96
|
Overall Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
|
1,92
|
Proportion of Controlling Shareholders'' Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
|
99,92
|
|
|
Additional Explanations
|
-
|
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
Disclaimer
Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:17:05 UTC
|
|
|05:51p
|NYRSTAR : 2018 Full Year Results Amendment and Reissue
|
AQ
|05:50p
|EVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Evolent Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm
|
NE
|05:49p
|WeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
|
GL
|05:49p
|COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
|
PR
|05:48p
|BEST BUY : Massachusetts employee shaves head to raise money for kids with cancer
|
PU
|05:48p
|TENARIS : showcases innovation and services at 2019 SPE ATCE
|
PU
|05:47p
|SABLE RESOURCES LTD. : announces closing of royalty purchase agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties
|
AQ
|05:46p
|COHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
|
PR
|05:46p
|PROPETRO : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PUMP
|
BU
|05:44p
|GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
|
DJ
|
|
|