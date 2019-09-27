Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

Summary Info The End of Sell-out Period Update Notification Flag No Correction Notification Flag Yes Postponed Notification Flag No Reason of Correction 25.07.2019-correction Rising Date of Sale Out Rights 27.06.2019 Name/Title of Controlling Shareholder Mayhoola for Investments LLC Total Voting Rights (%) 98,01 Ending Date of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right 27.09.2019 Ending Time of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right 17:00 Fair Price Explanation Regarding Sale Out Rights Please see Explanations Related Intermediary Institution İŞ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. Related Account Number 66071 Transfer Time Of Sale Out Rights Price Into Shareholders'' Accounts Payments will be made within 8 business days at the latest to Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights. Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Share Group Info Exercise Price of Sale Out Rights BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 8,1318 Currency Unit TRY Daily Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info Share Group Info Demand Date of Sale Out Rights Exercising Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%) Total Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 25.07.2019 34 0,585 31.314.174,45 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 26.07.2019 8 0,259 13.853.996,28 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 29.07.2019 18 0,2193 11.726.547,34 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 30.07.2019 5 0,2067 11.052.945,86 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 26.08.2019 1 0,0228 1.219.770 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 05.09.2019 2 0,03 1.601.964,6 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 06.09.2019 3 0,0237 1.265.706,54 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 09.09.2019 4 0,0349 1.867.526,39 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 10.09.2019 3 0,0249 1.332.566,2 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 11.09.2019 2 0,0033 175.218,15 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 17.09.2019 1 0 1,73 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 19.09.2019 3 0,033 1.772.748,66 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 20.09.2019 7 0,042 2.232.187,23 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 23.09.2019 5 0,032 1.719.026,57 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 24.09.2019 6 0,076 4.079.855,6 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 25.09.2019 6 0,019 1.018.126,32 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 26.09.2019 18 0,063 3.353.170,24 BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5 27.09.2019 32 0,241 12.888.819,8 Total Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info Total Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising 158 Overall Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised 102.474.351,96 Overall Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%) 1,92 Proportion of Controlling Shareholders'' Shares to Paid-in Capital (%) 99,92 Additional Explanations -

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.