Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

09/27/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
Summary Info
The End of Sell-out Period
Update Notification Flag
No
Correction Notification Flag
Yes
Postponed Notification Flag
No
Reason of Correction
25.07.2019-correction
Rising Date of Sale Out Rights
27.06.2019
Name/Title of Controlling Shareholder
Mayhoola for Investments LLC
Total Voting Rights (%)
98,01
Ending Date of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
27.09.2019
Ending Time of Latest Term Regarding Sale Out Right
17:00
Fair Price Explanation Regarding Sale Out Rights
Please see Explanations
Related Intermediary Institution
İŞ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
Related Account Number
66071
Transfer Time Of Sale Out Rights Price Into Shareholders'' Accounts
Payments will be made within 8 business days at the latest to Company shareholders that apply to İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. in writing in order to exercise their sell-out rights.
Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised
Share Group Info
Exercise Price of Sale Out Rights
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
8,1318
Currency Unit
TRY
Daily Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
Share Group Info
Demand Date of Sale Out Rights Exercising
Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
Total Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
25.07.2019
34
0,585
31.314.174,45
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.07.2019
8
0,259
13.853.996,28
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
29.07.2019
18
0,2193
11.726.547,34
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
30.07.2019
5
0,2067
11.052.945,86
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.08.2019
1
0,0228
1.219.770
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
05.09.2019
2
0,03
1.601.964,6
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
06.09.2019
3
0,0237
1.265.706,54
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
09.09.2019
4
0,0349
1.867.526,39
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
10.09.2019
3
0,0249
1.332.566,2
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
11.09.2019
2
0,0033
175.218,15
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
17.09.2019
1
0
1,73
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
19.09.2019
3
0,033
1.772.748,66
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
20.09.2019
7
0,042
2.232.187,23
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
23.09.2019
5
0,032
1.719.026,57
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
24.09.2019
6
0,076
4.079.855,6
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
25.09.2019
6
0,019
1.018.126,32
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
26.09.2019
18
0,063
3.353.170,24
BOYP, TRAALTIN91B5
27.09.2019
32
0,241
12.888.819,8
Total Amount Of Sale Out Rights Exercised Info
Total Number of Person Demanding Sale Out Rights Exercising
158
Overall Amount of Sale Out Rights Exercised
102.474.351,96
Overall Proportion of Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
1,92
Proportion of Controlling Shareholders'' Shares to Paid-in Capital (%)
99,92
Additional Explanations
-
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:17:05 UTC
