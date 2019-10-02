Boyner Perakende Ve Tekstil Yatirimlari : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights

Due to the fact that, on 26 June 2019, the voting rights of Mayhoola for Investments LLC ('Mayhoola') in Beymen Perakende ve Tekstil Yatırımları A.Ş. ('the Company') exceeded the rate of 98%, the three-month prescription period regarding the use of right to sell-out, which was initiated on 27 June 2019, was expired on 27 September 2019.

The shareholding ratios of other shareholders in the Company, except Mayhoola, decreased to 0.08% within three months and on 2 October 2019, Mayhoola applied to the Company to exercise its right to squeeze-out. In the exercise of the right to squeeze-out, the sale price is determined within the framework of the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on the Rights of Squeeze-out and Sell-out (II-27.2) ('Communiqué'). Accordingly, as stipulated in Article 6/(2)/(a)/(1) of the Communiqué, the right of squeeze-out shall be exercised at the price of 5.3619 TL, which is the arithmetic average of the volume weighted average prices in the stock market within the thirty days before 27 June 2019, the date of public disclosure of the acquisition of the dominant shareholder position by Mayhoola.

The process regarding the right of squeeze-out and the removal of the Company (BOYP) from Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. will proceed as follows: