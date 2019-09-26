Log in
Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis : Announces New Executive Director

09/26/2019

Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis is pleased to welcome Cassandra Sissom as its new executive director.

Reporting to the board of directors, Sissom will lead Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, with responsibility over programs and services, fundraising, strategic direction, and management of all staff members and volunteers. The organization helps academically motivated middle and high school students rise above disadvantaged backgrounds to become successful in college and beyond. St. Louis is one of 18 Boys Hope Girls Hope affiliates across the U.S. and Latin America.

Since February 2017, Sissom has been the program director for Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, overseeing all scholar programming and the achievement of programmatic goals for strategic growth for the organization.

Before starting at Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, she served as the associate director of Autism Services at Great Circle St. Louis. Sissom obtained her licensed professional counselor master’s degree in counseling from Saint Louis University, and is currently finishing her master’s in administration at Missouri Baptist University.

“I am thrilled to continue my support to Boys Hope Girls Hope and lead the organization in this new role,” said Sissom. “I had the priceless benefit of working here before stepping into this role. I am honored to lead the team to continue our mission to develop young people who can make real changes in our communities.”

“We are extremely excited to have Cassandra Sissom as our new executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of St Louis,” said Jim Mather, board president of Boys Hope Girls Hope of St Louis. “She has already demonstrated tremendous leadership, a contagious passion for our mission and incredible energy in serving our scholars during her previous role as program director. Having Cassandra as our executive director puts us in a great position to enhance our ability to better serve our scholars.”

ABOUT BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE OF ST. LOUIS

Headquartered in Richmond Heights, Missouri, Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need meet their full potential and become men and women for others by providing value-centered, family-like homes, opportunities and education through college. The local program currently serves 18 middle and high school students in residence and 32 collegians.

Founded in St. Louis in 1977, the Boys Hope Girls Hope network has affiliates in 16 other U.S. cities, Mexico and Guatemala. For more information about Boys Hope Girls Hope, including information about how to get involved or donate, visit www.bhghstl.org.


© Business Wire 2019
