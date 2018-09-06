Boyz II Men Vocalist Nathan Morris Trades Hit Singles for Smashing Renovations in New DIY Network Series ‘Hit Properties with Nathan Morris’

Nathan Morris, founding member of the Grammy-award winning group Boyz II Men, is making the transition of a lifetime looking for his next big hit, but it’s not the type of hit you’d expect. The music icon is swapping his microphone for blueprints as he applies his innovative, high-end flavor to the house flipping market. The new DIY Network four-part series Hit Properties with Nathan Morris premieres Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and follows Nathan’s odyssey as he transforms an 8,200-square foot, dated and neglected mansion in Orlando, Florida, into a magnificent modern estate. In each episode, Nathan’s big vision, keen eye for design and refined finishes turn the home into a grand showplace. Filled with hilarious moments and an abundance of style, the series showcases Nathan and his team as they deliver a jaw-dropping home renovation and an even better source of entertainment.

“On the business side, I’ve invested in some lucrative real estate deals, and, on the personal side, I’ve done some construction, renovating and designing,” said Nathan. “But I’ve never brought the two together in one project. This was my chance to do that—on a massive scale!”

During the series, Nathan is a hands-on remodeler who upgrades the house with luxurious amenities including a gourmet kitchen, two master bedroom suites and a resort-style pool complete with fiber optic lighting to give the water a star-like effect. He also adds smart home upgrades, including remote-controlled toilets, Wi-Fi enabled lighting, and mirror TVs, to pump up the glamour and appeal to the sophisticated buyer. However, before Nathan and his team can finish the reno on this dream home, they must overcome a Category 2 hurricane, a costly plumbing leak and the consequences of new landscaping devoured by wildlife. Once the overhaul is complete, the home will be, in his own words, “Nate-a-cized,” and worthy of its multi-million-dollar price tag.

