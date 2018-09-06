Log in
Boyz II Men Vocalist Nathan Morris Trades Hit Singles for Smashing Renovations in New DIY Network Series ‘Hit Properties with Nathan Morris’

09/06/2018 | 09:48pm CEST

Nathan Morris, founding member of the Grammy-award winning group Boyz II Men, is making the transition of a lifetime looking for his next big hit, but it’s not the type of hit you’d expect. The music icon is swapping his microphone for blueprints as he applies his innovative, high-end flavor to the house flipping market. The new DIY Network four-part series Hit Properties with Nathan Morris premieres Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and follows Nathan’s odyssey as he transforms an 8,200-square foot, dated and neglected mansion in Orlando, Florida, into a magnificent modern estate. In each episode, Nathan’s big vision, keen eye for design and refined finishes turn the home into a grand showplace. Filled with hilarious moments and an abundance of style, the series showcases Nathan and his team as they deliver a jaw-dropping home renovation and an even better source of entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005901/en/

Nathan Morris, star of new DIY Network series 'Hit Properties with Nathan Morris' (Photo: Business Wire)

“On the business side, I’ve invested in some lucrative real estate deals, and, on the personal side, I’ve done some construction, renovating and designing,” said Nathan. “But I’ve never brought the two together in one project. This was my chance to do that—on a massive scale!”

During the series, Nathan is a hands-on remodeler who upgrades the house with luxurious amenities including a gourmet kitchen, two master bedroom suites and a resort-style pool complete with fiber optic lighting to give the water a star-like effect. He also adds smart home upgrades, including remote-controlled toilets, Wi-Fi enabled lighting, and mirror TVs, to pump up the glamour and appeal to the sophisticated buyer. However, before Nathan and his team can finish the reno on this dream home, they must overcome a Category 2 hurricane, a costly plumbing leak and the consequences of new landscaping devoured by wildlife. Once the overhaul is complete, the home will be, in his own words, “Nate-a-cized,” and worthy of its multi-million-dollar price tag.

For exclusive photos and videos throughout the season, fans can visit DIYNetwork.com/HitProperties and interact on social media using #HitProperties.

ABOUT DIY NETWORK
Currently in more than 54 million U.S. households, DIY Network is the go-to destination for wall-breaking, roof-ripping, house-hauling, yard-crashing series. The network’s award-winning website, DIYNetwork.com, consistently ranks among America’s top home and garden destinations for entertaining videos, home improvement advice and step-by-step instructions. Fans can interact with other home improvement enthusiasts and do-it-yourselfers through FacebookTwitterPinterest and Instagram. DIY Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.


