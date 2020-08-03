Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bpce: BPCE today announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Ripplewood Advisors LLC related to the proposed disposal of the entire share capital of Fidor Bank AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

BPCE today announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Ripplewood Advisors LLC related to the proposed disposal of the entire share capital of Fidor Bank AG.  

Paris, August 3

This project will shortly be presented to BPCE employee representative bodies by means of an information-consultation procedure.

Closing of the proposed transaction, which will subject to customary regulatory approvals, is currently anticipated in the course of H1 2021.


 

About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE, with its business model as a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is currently the 2nd-largest banking group in France. With its 105,000 employees, it serves a total of 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, corporates, investors, and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance sectors in France via its two major Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banking networks, along with Banque Palatine. With Natixis, it also runs global business lines specializing in Asset & Wealth management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Payments. Through this structure, it is able to offer its customers a comprehensive, diversified range of products and services: solutions in savings, investment, cash management, financing, and insurance. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, outlook stable), Standard & Poor's (A+, outlook negative), Fitch (A+, RWN) and R&I (A+, outlook stable).


 

Press Contact Groupe BPCE

Christophe Gilbert : 33 (0)1 40 39 66 00 / 33 (0)6 73 76 38 98

christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr

  
   groupebpce.com  

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
12:17pCOMMERZBANK : Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank's new Chairman of the Supervisory Board more
PU
12:17pInflation Expectations Survey Report - June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group