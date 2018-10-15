Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bracing for Brexit, Dutch regulator seeks more resources - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:06pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Amstel river is pictured in this aerial shot of Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch financial markets regulator, already scrambling to process a flurry of relocation requests from UK-based companies, will need about 10 percent more staff to cope with the extra work caused by Brexit, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Amsterdam is competing with European Union cities including Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin to attract business from London, with all chalking up recent major relocation wins ahead of Britain's departure from the EU in March.

More than 20 trading firms have applied for licences to relocate operations to Amsterdam.

The Dutch have also started hiring about 950 customs officers, mostly at Rotterdam Port, Europe's largest, to prepare for the extra bureaucracy required for British goods to enter the EU if the two sides do not reach a withdrawal agreement.

The financial markets regulator, known by its Dutch acronym AFM, is having trouble filling jobs as it pulls resources from across the organisation to a dedicated Brexit team, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The AFM, with an annual budget of nearly 100 million euros ($116 million) and 650 staff, on Monday declined to comment on the details, but a spokesman said that if Brexit went ahead, the regulator would need increased funding.

The organisation will seek millions of euros to bolster its budget during upcoming meetings with the finance ministry, one of the sources said.

"It is unclear exactly what will happen and which trading platforms will come to Amsterdam, but it has the potential to have a huge impact on the European trading market," said another. "In any Brexit scenario, there will need to be a lot more resources."

London has long dominated securities trading in the EU and Britain’s counterpart to the AFM, the Financial Conduct Authority, has 3,400 staff to ensure orderly markets.

The first source said the AFM would need roughly 10 percent more staff, or at least 60 full-time workers, to handle the increased workload.

Among major players in the process of setting up Dutch operations are Chicago’s Cboe Global Markets, the London Stock Exchange, Japan’s Norinchukin Bank [NORB.UL] and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as well as U.S. firms Marketaxess, Jane Street and Tradeweb.

The Netherlands, with strong UK trading ties, is more economically exposed to Brexit than most EU countries. Gross domestic product could be hurt by as much as 4 percentage points by 2030 in the worst scenario, according to Rabobank forecasts.

Brexit is set to force the EU to rethink its core securities trading rules, known as MiFID II, which were introduced in January, creating further demands on the bloc’s regulators. The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority, which oversees securities markets in conjunction with national watchdogs like the AFM, has repeatedly said it also needs more resources.

($1 = 0.8635 euros)

(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Anthony Deutsch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.12% 4092 Delayed Quote.8.01%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 0.86% 189.1 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -1.22% 685.6 End-of-day quote.-18.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06pAtlanta Fed pares U.S. third quarter GDP growth view to 4.0 percent
RE
06:05pWest-Saudi tensions lift safe havens; stocks slip
RE
06:04pWest-Saudi tensions lift safe havens; stocks slip
RE
06:00pSouth Africa's power utility Eskom warns of load-shedding
RE
05:58pINDIA&RSQUO;S FOREIGN TRADE : September 2018
PU
05:58pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 4758, FOMC Policy Responsibility Act
PU
05:58pOIL CROPS OUTLOOK : October 2018
PU
05:57pIndia Exports Fell 2.2% in September Despite Weak Rupee
DJ
05:53pCOAL AUTHORITY : flying the flag for women’s suffrage
PU
05:49pA THIRD OF UK COMPANIES EXPECT LOWER PROFITS IN 2019 DUE TO BREXIT : Cima
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3ESURE GROUP PLC : MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - esure Group plc
4VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
5SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.