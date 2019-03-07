Brad Berggren Joins m+ funds as Chief Operating Officer

m+ funds, a leading defined outcome investment manager, today announced
the appointment of Brad Berggren as its Chief Operating Officer. Brad
brings over three decades of leadership experience at prominent asset
management and investment banking firms and will be leveraging this
expertise at m+ funds as the firm continues its rapid expansion.
Prior to joining m+ funds Brad was the Founder, CEO and CIO of
Parametric Risk Advisors, an institutional and high-net worth equity
option registered investment advisor, where he guided the firm’s asset
growth. Prior to Parametric, he served as the COO of Bank of America’s
Equity Financial Products Division and as a Managing Director at Bear
Stearns. Additionally, he was a founder and a Managing Partner of
Finance IQ, a technology enabled financial learning and consulting firm.
"Brad has a deep, hands on, operational background in the asset
management industry that is very applicable to defined outcome
investing,” said Steve Houston, Partner at m+ funds. "Given our firm’s
strong growth, Brad’s leadership will be critical as we continue to
expand our suite of funds to provide investors with unique ways to
customize ETF risk-return profiles.”
About m+ funds
m+ funds is the marketing brand for Alaia Capital, an independent
financial services firm. m+ funds offer investors defined outcome
solutions on ETFs that are built around specific objectives - from
capital preservation to growth. Learn more at www.mplusfunds.com.
