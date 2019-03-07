Brad Berggren Joins m+ funds as Chief Operating Officer

m+ funds, a leading defined outcome investment manager, today announced the appointment of Brad Berggren as its Chief Operating Officer. Brad brings over three decades of leadership experience at prominent asset management and investment banking firms and will be leveraging this expertise at m+ funds as the firm continues its rapid expansion.

Prior to joining m+ funds Brad was the Founder, CEO and CIO of Parametric Risk Advisors, an institutional and high-net worth equity option registered investment advisor, where he guided the firm’s asset growth. Prior to Parametric, he served as the COO of Bank of America’s Equity Financial Products Division and as a Managing Director at Bear Stearns. Additionally, he was a founder and a Managing Partner of Finance IQ, a technology enabled financial learning and consulting firm.

"Brad has a deep, hands on, operational background in the asset management industry that is very applicable to defined outcome investing,” said Steve Houston, Partner at m+ funds. "Given our firm’s strong growth, Brad’s leadership will be critical as we continue to expand our suite of funds to provide investors with unique ways to customize ETF risk-return profiles.”

About m+ funds

m+ funds is the marketing brand for Alaia Capital, an independent financial services firm. m+ funds offer investors defined outcome solutions on ETFs that are built around specific objectives - from capital preservation to growth. Learn more at www.mplusfunds.com.

Securities offered through Beech Hill Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at www.beechhillsecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005473/en/