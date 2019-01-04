Brad Dobbins Promoted to President of Clickbooth

Clickbooth (Clickbooth.com, LLC) has announced today that Brad Dobbins
has been promoted to President of Clickbooth effective immediately. Brad
will continue to report to Erin Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth.com, LLC and
its divisions.
Clickbooth President, Brad Dobbins.
"Brad Dobbins is a dynamic leader who has distinguished
himself during his 10 year tenure here at Clickbooth," said Erin
Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth. "His strategic thinking capabilities,
strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the
Performance-Marketing industry will be tremendous assets in this role.
The time has come for Brad to take the next step forward in his career,
and I couldn't be more pleased and supportive.”
Prior to this promotion, Dobbins served in various sales roles at
Clickbooth. Most recently as Clickbooth’s Executive Vice President of
Affiliates, where he led the team in overall strategy and execution of
sales within the publisher channel.
“I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to
partnering with Erin and our talented senior leadership team to deliver
on our 'Think Bigger' vision, our industry leading technology and
stellar reputation within the space will help accelerate the strategic
actions we’ve outlined to drive growth within Clickbooth’s
Performance-Marketing ecosystem,” said Dobbins.
About Clickbooth:
Founded in 2002 and Recognized as the number #1 CPA Network “Worldwide”
by mThink’s Blue Book 2017 & 2018. Clickbooth was founded and built with
the belief that a Fortune 500 company and a rising entrepreneur should
have the same access to acquiring new customers at scale. Today,
Clickbooth is actively developing and supporting the technologies to
make this possible, with the ultimate goal to shift all online
advertising to a performance-based model. For more information on
Clickbooth and the Clickbooth family of companies, visit www.clickbooth.com
