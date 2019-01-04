Brad Dobbins Promoted to President of Clickbooth

Clickbooth (Clickbooth.com, LLC) has announced today that Brad Dobbins has been promoted to President of Clickbooth effective immediately. Brad will continue to report to Erin Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth.com, LLC and its divisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005546/en/

Clickbooth President, Brad Dobbins. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Brad Dobbins is a dynamic leader who has distinguished himself during his 10 year tenure here at Clickbooth," said Erin Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth. "His strategic thinking capabilities, strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the Performance-Marketing industry will be tremendous assets in this role. The time has come for Brad to take the next step forward in his career, and I couldn't be more pleased and supportive.”

Prior to this promotion, Dobbins served in various sales roles at Clickbooth. Most recently as Clickbooth’s Executive Vice President of Affiliates, where he led the team in overall strategy and execution of sales within the publisher channel.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to partnering with Erin and our talented senior leadership team to deliver on our 'Think Bigger' vision, our industry leading technology and stellar reputation within the space will help accelerate the strategic actions we’ve outlined to drive growth within Clickbooth’s Performance-Marketing ecosystem,” said Dobbins.

About Clickbooth:

Founded in 2002 and Recognized as the number #1 CPA Network “Worldwide” by mThink’s Blue Book 2017 & 2018. Clickbooth was founded and built with the belief that a Fortune 500 company and a rising entrepreneur should have the same access to acquiring new customers at scale. Today, Clickbooth is actively developing and supporting the technologies to make this possible, with the ultimate goal to shift all online advertising to a performance-based model. For more information on Clickbooth and the Clickbooth family of companies, visit www.clickbooth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005546/en/