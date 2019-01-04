Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brad Dobbins Promoted to President of Clickbooth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 09:09pm EST

Clickbooth (Clickbooth.com, LLC) has announced today that Brad Dobbins has been promoted to President of Clickbooth effective immediately. Brad will continue to report to Erin Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth.com, LLC and its divisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005546/en/

Clickbooth President, Brad Dobbins. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clickbooth President, Brad Dobbins. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Brad Dobbins is a dynamic leader who has distinguished himself during his 10 year tenure here at Clickbooth," said Erin Cigich, CEO of Clickbooth. "His strategic thinking capabilities, strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the Performance-Marketing industry will be tremendous assets in this role. The time has come for Brad to take the next step forward in his career, and I couldn't be more pleased and supportive.”

Prior to this promotion, Dobbins served in various sales roles at Clickbooth. Most recently as Clickbooth’s Executive Vice President of Affiliates, where he led the team in overall strategy and execution of sales within the publisher channel.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to partnering with Erin and our talented senior leadership team to deliver on our 'Think Bigger' vision, our industry leading technology and stellar reputation within the space will help accelerate the strategic actions we’ve outlined to drive growth within Clickbooth’s Performance-Marketing ecosystem,” said Dobbins.

About Clickbooth:

Founded in 2002 and Recognized as the number #1 CPA Network “Worldwide” by mThink’s Blue Book 2017 & 2018. Clickbooth was founded and built with the belief that a Fortune 500 company and a rising entrepreneur should have the same access to acquiring new customers at scale. Today, Clickbooth is actively developing and supporting the technologies to make this possible, with the ultimate goal to shift all online advertising to a performance-based model. For more information on Clickbooth and the Clickbooth family of companies, visit www.clickbooth.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48pSKYLINE INVESTMENTS : Announces Debentures Series (A) and (B) Repurchase Plan
AQ
09:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors
BU
09:37pNISSAN MOTOR : executive on leave for tasks related to Ghosn arrest
AQ
09:36pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc.
BU
09:33pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc.
BU
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Investors (YRIV)
BU
09:22pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Investors (NVFY)
BU
09:19pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)
BU
09:13pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc
BU
09:09pBrad Dobbins Promoted to President of Clickbooth
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
3LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
4INTEL CORPORATION : Samsung, Huawei supply majority of own modem chips, Qualcomm says
5ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Co..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.