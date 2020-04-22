Log in
Brad Rowland Joins Login VSI's Board of Advisors

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

End-User Computing and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Industry Veteran to Help Drive Company’s Growth

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the appointment of Brad Rowland to the company’s board of advisors. An industry veteran with extensive experience in the end-user computing space, Brad has held leadership positions with Southwestern Bell, Wyse, AppStream, Symantec, FSLogix, and most recently Microsoft. With the adoption of virtual desktop solutions continuing to accelerate, Brad brings significant industry knowledge and expertise to Login VSI.

As Login VSI continues to grow and expand into new markets, such as Windows Virtual Desktop, Brad’s expertise in these areas will be very helpful. Brad has an extensive background in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market. He managed one of the earliest Citrix enterprise hosting applications for tens of thousands of users. Additionally, Brad was chief marketing officer at FSLogix, acquired by Microsoft in 2018, where he helped launch Windows Virtual Desktop.

In this role Brad will help advise the company on its growth plan, leveraging the company’s success in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Windows Virtual Desktop markets by identifying key trends, partnerships and people that can add value to Login VSI. Login VSI’s flagship product, Login Enterprise ensures business continuity and scale with application compatibility testing, load testing, as well as performance and availability testing.

“We’re thrilled to have Brad advise us and further the growth of Login VSI,” said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. “Brad’s industry relationships and expertise will be critical for Login VSI as we move into new markets, such as Windows Virtual Desktop.”

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We do this by using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces - safeguarding application and desktop performance. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
