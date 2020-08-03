Log in
Brad Vassar Appointed Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Member of the Board of Managers of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

08/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that Brad Vassar has been appointed to the new role of Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and will also become a member of the Company’s Board of Managers, effective September 8, 2020.

In this new capacity, Mr. Vassar will continue to report to Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer’s, as well as continue to provide leadership and oversight of the Company’s Exceptional Leaders Program, Southern Glazer’s flagship leadership development program. He will also provide mentoring for the Company’s key commercial leadership team; John Wittig, Chief Commercial Officer, Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and David Chaplin, Chief Growth Officer. Effective September 8, John Wittig and Gene Sullivan will report directly to Wayne Chaplin, and David Chaplin will report jointly to John Wittig and Wayne Chaplin.

Commenting on the appointment, Wayne Chaplin said, “Brad’s professionalism has helped change the landscape of the distribution tier in the U.S. market, while at the same time helping shape our change agenda at Southern Glazer’s. He has left his leadership mark on our Company, our employees and our culture and for that I personally will forever be grateful. Brad will be missed in our day-to-day activities and on the front lines, but will continue to be involved and assist us with his thoughts and vision as a Strategic Advisor and Board Member.”

Harvey Chaplin, Chairman of Southern Glazer’s, added, “Brad is a leader among leaders. His style in unique to him. He is someone who cuts directly to the issues and calls it like he sees it. That is a defining quality in a leader, one that has helped distinguish him as a true leader and Southern Glazer’s as an organization.”

“I have been fortunate to be a part of the Southern Glazer’s family for nearly 30 years, working for the most loyal people I have ever known,” said Brad Vassar. “As a manager, it is my responsibility to repay that loyalty by helping prepare the next generation of leaders and to know the right time to let them succeed on their own. For me, that time is now. Wayne is the smartest, hardest working person in this business, and we at Southern Glazer’s are fortunate to have a deep bench of leaders ready now to continue to ensure this company evolves and is even better over the next decade and beyond. I am honored to help Wayne and the Company in any way going forward.”

Mr. Vassar has had a truly dedicated career with the Company and in the industry. Prior to joining Southern in 1991, he began his career as a salesman at Berberian Brothers in Northern California. He then joined Southern as a District Manager for the Central Valley in California and later became Branch Manager for Sacramento Valley. In December 1997, Mr. Vassar was appointed General Manager of Southern California. Then, in December 2004, he was appointed General Manager of Southern Wine & Spirits of America. Ultimately, Mr. Vassar was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Southern Wine & Spirits and then was later appointed to his current role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.


