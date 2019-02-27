Bradford Airport Logistics Announces Strategic Growth Equity Financing With BBH Capital Partners

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradford Airport Logistics (“Bradford” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced logistics services to airports and other transportation hubs through its proprietary Centralized Receiving and Distribution Centers (“CRDC”) model in the U.S. and internationally, today announced that it received growth equity financing from BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman (“BBH” or the “Firm”). The financing will help Bradford pursue significant growth opportunities including a new strategy for a Design, Build, Operate (“DBO”) model for CRDCs, and will allow capital to be easily deployed as future opportunities materialize.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented BBH Capital Partners team during an exciting period of growth. With a long heritage as a privately-held, owner-managed general partnership, BBH’s core pillars align perfectly with Bradford’s and will help build a successful strategic and financial partnership," said Benjamin Richter, CEO and Founder of Bradford.

Matt Salsbury, Senior Vice President at BBH added, "Our team is committed to helping Bradford continue to execute its innovative vision and realize its growth potential in the coming years. Bradford has worked tirelessly to build a superior product and create an exceptional culture among its employees. Their success has been reflected in the impressive proliferation of their CRDCs across airports worldwide and in their unmatched customer satisfaction."

Bradford currently operates fourteen airports in the U.S. and a joint venture at London Heathrow in the UK. The Company also provides screening of concessions and retail goods entering the airport terminal complex to increase security.

Imperial Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bradford in the transaction.

About Bradford Airport Logistics

Bradford was formed in 2000 and is exclusively focused on airport logistics within the global aviation industry. Bradford’s services include turnkey services, technology, security, supply chain management, and consultancy associated with the “command and control” over all consumable goods entering the airport terminal complex. Bradford currently operates in fourteen airports in the U.S. and operates the largest and most complex airport CRDC in the world (London Heathrow).

About BBH Capital Partners

BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of BBH, provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBH Capital Partners typically invests between $30 million and $125 million per platform investment, and our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations (including dividend recapitalizations), buy-and-build strategies and acquisitions.

About Brown Brothers Harriman

BBH is a privately held financial institution that has been a thought leader and solutions provider for more than 200 years. The firm serves individuals, families, businesses and institutions in its three business lines: Private Banking, Investment Management and Investor Services. BBH’s culture of accountability fosters deep and lasting relationships built on commitment, adaptability and trust. The company is independent, selective and specialized by design.

BBH Private Banking’s mission is to be the pre-eminent provider of advice and capital to private business owners and people of substantial wealth to help them create, transition, preserve and grow their wealth. The firm serves both corporate and private clients in the following products and services: Private Wealth Management, Corporate Advisory & Banking, and Private Equity.

BBH operates a global business with 18 locations, including Beijing, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Dublin, Grand Cayman, Hong Kong, Jersey City, Kraków, London, Luxembourg, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Wilmington and Zürich. For more information about Brown Brothers Harriman, please visit www.bbh.com.

Contact Info

Bruce Class

brucec@bradford-corp.com

720 Post Oak Rd., Suite 450

Houston, TX 77024