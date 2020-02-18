Log in
Brado AB Q4 interim report 2019: Trend towards improved profitability continues

02/18/2020 | 04:30am EST
Brado AB Q4 interim report 2019: Trend towards improved profitability continues 
Q4 2019 Highlights:

  · Q4'19 operating revenues of SEK 516.8 million
  · EBITA before property sales of SEK 7.2 million (1.4 %)
  · EBIT of SEK -9.5 million (-1.8%)
  · In Q4'19, EBITA was negatively affected by SEK 2.5 million due one offs
  · The previously communicated overhead cost savings program was launched
during Q4'19. Costs of SEK 1.1 million related to future salaries for terminated
employees were recognized in Q4'19
  · Costs of SEK 1.4 million recognized in Q4'19 related to rent of premises for
discontinued HVB-operations
  · Unaudited full year 2019 revenue ended at SEK 2,098.4 million, with EBITDA
of SEK 148.0 million (7.1%), EBITA of SEK 51.9 million (2.5%) and EBT of SEK
111.9 million (5.3%)
  · The trend towards improved profitability in the ongoing business continues
during Q4 driven by the segments Personal Assistance and Disability. Elderly
Care and Individual & Family show modest improvement. Third quarter is
seasonally strong driven by the vacation period during summer

Comment by Kristoffer Lorck, CEO Brado AB:

'The overhead cost savings program was launched in Q4'19 and the goal of saving
approximately SEK 25 million is considered reachable. At the same time the joint
process with NHC Sweden with the aim of identifying possible synergies
continues, and in January 2020 NHC Swedens Country Manager Nathalie Boulas
Nilsson took over as CEO of Frösunda Omsorg.

Within Peronal Assistance loss of customers to competitors remains low and we
have a strong belief that the segment is closing in on a rebound and future
growth.

The Disability segment has now reached a level where quality, efficiency and
occupancy is very close to planned status. This enables a focus shift towards
growth.

As of Q4'19, all HVB units are closed within Individual & Family and six
properties are in the process of being sold. This opens for full focus on
growing the Family homes services.

In Q4'19, Elderly Care had full focus on the opening of a full responsibility
unit in Gävle. From March 2020 the segment will be more closely coordinated with
the Care segment within NHC Sweden.'

The Q4 interim report 2019 is available at: https://www.brado.se

For further information, contact:

Johan Wewel, Chief Financial Officer, Frösunda Omsorg AB

Telephone: 010 130 40 35

E-mail: johan.wewel@frosunda.se

Torbjörn Carlbom, Chief Communications Officer, Frösunda Omsorg AB

Telephone: 010-130 37 72

E-mail: torbjorn.carlbom@frosunda.se

Brado AB was established in October 2017 and acquired 100 percent of the shares
in Frösunda Omsorg in March 2018. Frösunda Omsorg is one of Swedens leading
private care companies. Frösunda Omsorgs vision is to drive the development of
new game rules in the care business so that all customers get quality of life.
Frösunda Omsorgs has approximately 2,500 customers and 6,400 employees in
personal assistance, elderly care, disability and individual and family and
activities across all of Sweden. Read more at www.frosunda.se

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:29:04 UTC
