Brado AB Q4 interim report 2019: Trend towards improved profitability continues

Q4 2019 Highlights: · Q4'19 operating revenues of SEK 516.8 million · EBITA before property sales of SEK 7.2 million (1.4 %) · EBIT of SEK -9.5 million (-1.8%) · In Q4'19, EBITA was negatively affected by SEK 2.5 million due one offs · The previously communicated overhead cost savings program was launched during Q4'19. Costs of SEK 1.1 million related to future salaries for terminated employees were recognized in Q4'19 · Costs of SEK 1.4 million recognized in Q4'19 related to rent of premises for discontinued HVB-operations · Unaudited full year 2019 revenue ended at SEK 2,098.4 million, with EBITDA of SEK 148.0 million (7.1%), EBITA of SEK 51.9 million (2.5%) and EBT of SEK 111.9 million (5.3%) · The trend towards improved profitability in the ongoing business continues during Q4 driven by the segments Personal Assistance and Disability. Elderly Care and Individual & Family show modest improvement. Third quarter is seasonally strong driven by the vacation period during summer Comment by Kristoffer Lorck, CEO Brado AB: 'The overhead cost savings program was launched in Q4'19 and the goal of saving approximately SEK 25 million is considered reachable. At the same time the joint process with NHC Sweden with the aim of identifying possible synergies continues, and in January 2020 NHC Swedens Country Manager Nathalie Boulas Nilsson took over as CEO of Frösunda Omsorg. Within Peronal Assistance loss of customers to competitors remains low and we have a strong belief that the segment is closing in on a rebound and future growth. The Disability segment has now reached a level where quality, efficiency and occupancy is very close to planned status. This enables a focus shift towards growth. As of Q4'19, all HVB units are closed within Individual & Family and six properties are in the process of being sold. This opens for full focus on growing the Family homes services. In Q4'19, Elderly Care had full focus on the opening of a full responsibility unit in Gävle. From March 2020 the segment will be more closely coordinated with the Care segment within NHC Sweden.' The Q4 interim report 2019 is available at: https://www.brado.se For further information, contact: Johan Wewel, Chief Financial Officer, Frösunda Omsorg AB Telephone: 010 130 40 35 E-mail: johan.wewel@frosunda.se Torbjörn Carlbom, Chief Communications Officer, Frösunda Omsorg AB Telephone: 010-130 37 72 E-mail: torbjorn.carlbom@frosunda.se Brado AB was established in October 2017 and acquired 100 percent of the shares in Frösunda Omsorg in March 2018. Frösunda Omsorg is one of Swedens leading private care companies. Frösunda Omsorgs vision is to drive the development of new game rules in the care business so that all customers get quality of life. Frösunda Omsorgs has approximately 2,500 customers and 6,400 employees in personal assistance, elderly care, disability and individual and family and activities across all of Sweden. Read more at www.frosunda.se

