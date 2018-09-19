Brady Ayala Joins Alliant Employee Benefits

Alliant
has added one of Oklahoma City’s most multifaceted benefits
professionals to its growing Employee
Benefits Group in Brady Ayala. As Senior Vice President, Ayala will
service a growing portfolio of regional clients, deploying a full range
of benefits consulting solutions focused on strengthening operations and
reducing costs.
“Brady has built a strong reputation throughout the region for designing
and delivering employee benefits solutions that touch all facets of his
clients’ operations,” said Kevin Overbey, Senior Executive Vice
President and Senior Managing Director, Employee Benefits Group. “Adding
him to our team will play a key role in establishing a strong base for
Alliant in Oklahoma as we continue to grow our presence both in the
Southwest and nationally.”
Ayala is well versed across a broad array of disciplines spanning the
worlds of employee benefits, human resources, and cost containment.
Specializing in both fully-insured and self-funded plans, Ayala deploys
his expertise in plan design, consumer-driven healthcare, and wellness
to craft customized plans that provide optimum coverage at highly
competitive rates.
Prior to joining Alliant, Ayala was an Employee Benefits Consultant with
a global insurance and employee benefits firm serving a diverse
portfolio of clients with both regional and national operations. He also
has hands-on experience as a human resources professional within the
energy industry and as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.
Ayala attended Oklahoma State University and sits on the Boards of
Directors of the Oklahoma State Council for Human Resource Management
and the Oklahoma City Human Resources Society. He can be reached within
the Oklahoma City office of Alliant at (405) 627-5583 or at Brady.Ayala@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee
benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients
nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare,
energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.
More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005019/en/