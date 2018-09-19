Log in
Brady Ayala Joins Alliant Employee Benefits

09/19/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Oklahoma City-based benefits consultant strengthens regional presence with diverse background in benefits, human resources, and cost containment

Alliant has added one of Oklahoma City’s most multifaceted benefits professionals to its growing Employee Benefits Group in Brady Ayala. As Senior Vice President, Ayala will service a growing portfolio of regional clients, deploying a full range of benefits consulting solutions focused on strengthening operations and reducing costs.

“Brady has built a strong reputation throughout the region for designing and delivering employee benefits solutions that touch all facets of his clients’ operations,” said Kevin Overbey, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Employee Benefits Group. “Adding him to our team will play a key role in establishing a strong base for Alliant in Oklahoma as we continue to grow our presence both in the Southwest and nationally.”

Ayala is well versed across a broad array of disciplines spanning the worlds of employee benefits, human resources, and cost containment. Specializing in both fully-insured and self-funded plans, Ayala deploys his expertise in plan design, consumer-driven healthcare, and wellness to craft customized plans that provide optimum coverage at highly competitive rates.

Prior to joining Alliant, Ayala was an Employee Benefits Consultant with a global insurance and employee benefits firm serving a diverse portfolio of clients with both regional and national operations. He also has hands-on experience as a human resources professional within the energy industry and as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

Ayala attended Oklahoma State University and sits on the Boards of Directors of the Oklahoma State Council for Human Resource Management and the Oklahoma City Human Resources Society. He can be reached within the Oklahoma City office of Alliant at (405) 627-5583 or at Brady.Ayala@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2018
