Brady : welcomes new customer BASF

07/14/2020 | 08:51am EDT

London - June 2020, Brady announces that BASF Catalysts, the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts, has selected Brady's Trinity™ solution for metals financial trading and risk management. The solution will be deployed by BASF Catalysts in Japan, China, UK, and North America.

BASF Catalysts offers expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world, and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials.

As part of key project to modernize its IT landscape, the company sought a single solution to manage the entire metal trading operations more efficiently, lower the cost of trade processing and achieve a holistic view of risk exposures.

After a lengthy and rigorous selection process of prominent vendors in the market, the company chose Brady's Trinity™ metals trading and risk management solution which supports a comprehensive range of contracts from forwards, futures, options, leases, and averages to complex derivative instruments.

'Being able to navigate through market volatility to procure precious metals at the optimal price is essential for our business. It is very important for us to partner with a vendor that understood the nuances of the metals trading market. We were impressed with the wealth of industry knowledge demonstrated by Brady's team, the ability of the system to meet the requirements of trading, operations, risk and compliance and the specifics of precious metals trading', noted Amanda Dunne, Director of Finance & Operations, Precious & Base Metal Services at BASF.

Brady's solution will provide BASF Catalysts with the ability to achieve a single view of their entire global trading operations across multiple entities and commodities to identify hedging opportunities and protect margins by measuring market and credit risks in real-time more effectively.

Brady CEO, Carmen Carey, added, 'We are delighted to welcome BASF as a new customer. Their decision is testimony to Brady's reputation in the industry as a leader in metals trading software. Since our business started over 30 years ago, we have built long-term relationships with key players in the industry, as well as major global metals exchanges. This collaboration has shaped the development of our software, which is relied on to run mission-critical trading operations at start-ups to large multinational organizations worldwide. We look forward to a long-term and successful relationship with BASF's precious metals trading team.'

Brady welcomes new customer BASF

Disclaimer

Brady plc published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 12:50:05 UTC
