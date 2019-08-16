Log in
Braemar Shipping Services : Block Listing Application

08/16/2019 | 02:17am EDT

16 August 2019

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES PLC

('Braemar', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Block Listing Application

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LSE:BMS), a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, port and marine consulting services principally to the shipping and energy industries, announces that a block listing application has been made for 650,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (the 'Shares') to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Shares will be issued upon the exercise of options granted under the Braemar Shipping Services plc 2014 Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP').

The Shares shall, on issue, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under the RSP. More information on the RSP can be found in the Company's 2019 Annual Report. The Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 19 August 2019.

For further information, contact:

Braemar Shipping Services plc

Ron Series, Executive Chairman

Tel +44 (0) 20 3142 4100

Nick Stone, Finance Director

Peter Mason, Company Secretary

Shore Capital

Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi / Henry Willcocks

Tel +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Buchanan

Charles Ryland / Vicky Hayns / Stephanie Watson

Tel +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Notes to Editors:

About Braemar Shipping Services plc

Braemar Shipping Services plc is a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, port and marine consulting services principally to the shipping and energy industries. Founded in 1972, Braemar employs approximately 530 people in 30 locations worldwide across its Shipbroking, Financial, Logistics and Engineering divisions.

Braemar joined the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 1997 and trades under the symbol BMS.

For more information, including our investor presentation, visit www.braemar.com

Disclaimer

Braemar Shipping Services plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:16:10 UTC
