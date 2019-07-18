Log in
Braemar Shipping Services : Board Changes

07/18/2019 | 02:50am EDT

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES PLC

('Braemar', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

18 July 2019

Board Changes

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LSE: BMS), a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, port and marine consulting services principally to the shipping and energy industries, today announces that, after seventeen years with the Company, James Kidwell, Chief Executive, will retire from Braemar on 27 July 2019. Until further notice, Braemar's Divisional CEOs will report directly to the Chairman, Ron Series, who will become Executive Chairman on an interim basis.

Commenting, Ron Series, Chairman of Braemar said:'James joined Braemar in 2002 and spent a decade as Group Finance Director before becoming Chief Executive in 2012. During his time with Braemar he has played a significant part in the development of the Group, including the merger with ACM, the acquisition of Naves and most recently the divestment of the Technical division to Aqualis ASA to form AqualisBraemar. We thank James very much for his contribution and wish him well for the future.'

James Kidwell commented further:'I have much enjoyed spending a significant part of my career at Braemar working in the shipping services industry. Having recently delivered the structural change we were seeking, I believe it is now the right time to step down. I wish the talented Braemar team all the best for the future.'

For further information, contact:

Braemar Shipping Services

Ron Series, Executive Chairman

Tel +44 (0) 20 3142 4100

Nick Stone, Group Finance Director

Peter Mason, Company Secretary

Shore Capital

Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi / Henry Willcocks

Tel +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Buchanan

Charles Ryland / Victoria Hayns / Stephanie Watson / Tilly Abraham

Tel +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

About Braemar Shipping Services plc

Braemar Shipping Services plc is a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, port and marine consulting services principally to the shipping and energy industries. Founded in 1972, Braemar employs approximately 530 people in 30 locations worldwide across its Shipbroking, Financial, Logistics and Engineering divisions.

Braemar joined the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 1997 and trades under the symbol BMS.

For more information, including our investor presentation, visit www.braemar.com

Disclaimer

Braemar Shipping Services plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:49:07 UTC
