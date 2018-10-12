Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Braemar Shipping Services : ESOP Trading Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

12 October 2018

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES PLC

Employee Ownership Plan ('ESOP') Trading Plan

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LSE:BMS) announces that, on 11 October 2018, SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited as trustee of the Braemar Shipping Services plc ESOP completed the Employee Share Ownership Plan trading plan as announced on 31 August 2018.

Ends

For further information, contact:

Braemar Shipping Services

Tel +44 (0) 20 3142 4100

James Kidwell, Chief Executive

James Hayward, Interim Finance Director

Peter Mason, Company Secretary

Stockdale Securities

Tel +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi, Corporate Finance

Henry Willcocks / Fiona Conroy, Corporate Broking

Buchanan

Tel +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson / Tilly Abraham

Notes to Editors:

About Braemar Shipping Services plc

Braemar Shipping Services plc is a leading international provider of knowledge and skill-based services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore and insurance industries. Founded in 1972, Braemar employs approximately 750 people, post this transaction, in more than 60 locations worldwide across its Shipbroking, Financial Technical and Logistics divisions.

Braemar joined the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 1997 and trades under the symbol BMS.

For more information visit www.braemar.com

Disclaimer

Braemar Shipping Services plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pEDAG ENGINEERING : REinvent Mobility – Fully digital and sustainable - on the way to the mobility of the future
PU
12:18pFIH MOBILE : Capital injection in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
PU
12:18pCHINA TELECOM : State-run China Telecom eyes 3rd telco slot
AQ
12:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15pJPMorgan profit boosted by higher interest rates
RE
12:15pMUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:15pAPHRIA : Cannabis producer Aphria's profit jumps 41 percent
RE
12:15pVISA : and the International Olympic Committee, Building a Better Experience for Fans of Future Olympic and Paralympic Games
BU
12:14pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Profit Up 25%
DJ
12:14pFAIR GO CASINO : Player Hits $185K Jackpot
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC : PATISSERIE : Finance Director
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Director Declaration

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.