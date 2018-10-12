Braemar Shipping Services : ESOP Trading Plan

12 October 2018

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES PLC

Employee Ownership Plan ('ESOP') Trading Plan

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LSE:BMS) announces that, on 11 October 2018, SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited as trustee of the Braemar Shipping Services plc ESOP completed the Employee Share Ownership Plan trading plan as announced on 31 August 2018.

About Braemar Shipping Services plc

Braemar Shipping Services plc is a leading international provider of knowledge and skill-based services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore and insurance industries. Founded in 1972, Braemar employs approximately 750 people, post this transaction, in more than 60 locations worldwide across its Shipbroking, Financial Technical and Logistics divisions.

Braemar joined the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 1997 and trades under the symbol BMS.

