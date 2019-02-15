Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm

02/15/2019 | 09:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois and the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) securities between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 16, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misstated Molson’s financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson’s financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that its internal controls were effective.

If you purchased Molson securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Molson lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/tap/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
