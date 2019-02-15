Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois and the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) securities between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 16, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misstated Molson’s financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson’s financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that its internal controls were effective.

