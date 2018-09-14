Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/14/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. District Courts of New Jersey and the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) securities between September 26, 2013 through September 7, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased OPKO securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the OPKO Health, Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/opk/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
