Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) securities between July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that the company had used a distribution partner, Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, to artificially inflate the company’s sales and gross margins in the important Chinese market.

