Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm

05/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) securities between July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until July 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that the company had used a distribution partner, Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, to artificially inflate the company’s sales and gross margins in the important Chinese market.

If you purchased AOS securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the AOS lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/aos/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
