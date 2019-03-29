Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AT&T Inc. (T) and Encourages AT&T Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who acquired AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the Form S-4 Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in connection with AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading.  The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

If you acquired AT&T securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the registration statement and suffered a loss, have information, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the AT&T lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/t/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24pT-Mobile Spells CFO Out Exit Plan
DJ
09:12pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : Bank, Iron Mountain to Host Seventh Annual Shred Day Houston
PU
09:06pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
09:04pJURA ENERGY : Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
AQ
09:01pO2Micro Revises First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance
GL
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
08:57pBREAKING NEWS : AT&T 5G Network First in the U.S. to Surpass 1 Gigabit Wireless Speeds
PU
08:53pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo ‘risks missing' Champions League quarter-final first leg
AQ
08:53pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Lekoil requires ministerial consent for OPL 310 interest – Court
AQ
08:45pGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value
3GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Chairman's Letter 2018
5MARRET RESOURCE CORP : MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC :. Reports December 2018 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About