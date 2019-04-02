Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AT&T Inc. (T) and Encourages AT&T Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who: (a) acquired AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the Form S-4 Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in connection with AT&T’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired AT&T securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 31, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

If you acquired AT&T securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the registration statement, purchased securities during the Class Period, or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the AT&T lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/t/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.