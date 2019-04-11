Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) and Encourages AVEO Investors to Contact the Firm

04/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) securities between August 4, 2016 and January 31, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TIVO-3 trial was inadequately designed to address the overall survival concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented back in the June 2013; (2) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval following its initial rejection by the FDA in 2013; (3) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (4) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased AVEO securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the AVEO lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/aveo/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
