Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) securities between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until August 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint filed on July 1, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s NDA with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (ii) the Ong Trial was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO’s NDA; (iii) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO’s NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Acer Therapeutics securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Acer lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/Acer.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING COTY, INC. (NYSE : COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:33pCHONG HING BANK : Establishment of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme and Proposed Issue of U.S.$ Denominated Perpetual Capital Securities
PU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ : ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:28pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:27pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
09:26pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash
RE
09:23pCENERIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:23pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
09:23pLG ELECTRONICS : G8s thinq combines best of g series with features popular among customers in global markets
PU
09:23pHAIER ELECTRONICS : Connected transaction relating to subscription of equity interest in haier's industrial internet entity and disposal of foshan intelligence
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About