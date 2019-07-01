Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) securities between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint filed on July 1, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s NDA with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (ii) the Ong Trial was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO’s NDA; (iii) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO’s NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

