Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) and Encourages ATVI Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:26pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) securities between August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 19, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie’s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies’ relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard’s revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Activision securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Activision lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/atvi/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pGladstone Land Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
GL
04:11pCALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PR
04:11pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
04:11pWiley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Schedule
BU
04:11pSITE CENTERS : to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
04:10pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
04:10pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Stanchart gets Saudi banking license
AQ
04:10pMASIMO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:10pZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pTANDEM DIABETES CARE : Announces Succession Plan for Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers
5BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.