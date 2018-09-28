Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Encourages ALNY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) securities between February 15, 2018 through September 12, 2018 (the “Class Period”).



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Alnylam securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

