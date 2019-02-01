Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run II (AMR) and Encourages AMR Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMR).  Our investigation concerns whether Alta Mesa has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

In August 2017, Silver Run II announced that it had entered into an agreement, subject to shareholder approval, to merge with two privately held companies, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP (“Alta Mesa”) and Kingfisher Midstream LLC (“Kingfisher”), in a deal initially valued at $3.8 billion.

According to a complaint filed on January 30, 2019, Silver Run II issued a materially false and misleading Definitive Merger Proxy Statement (the “Proxy”) that recommended shareholders vote in favor of an acquisition.  As a result of the false and misleading Proxy, Silver Run II shareholders were unable to make an informed decision on whether or not to redeem their shares and voted in favor of the acquisition on February 6, 2018.  The complaint further alleges that subsequent to, and due to the approval of the acquisition, the value of Silver Run II Class A common shares has significantly declined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alta Mesa shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Alta Mesa lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/amr/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59pMSG : To televise hofstra versus northeastern contest saturday
PU
09:43pUK manufacturing sector growth hits 3M low
AQ
09:43pDEUTSCHE BANK : posts EUR 409m loss in Q4
AQ
09:43pCNX RESOURCES : Provides Information on Shaw 1G Utica Well
PR
09:36pCOCA COLA : Expands Offerings, Acquires Chi Ltd
AQ
09:36pKIA MOTORS : Cars45, Kia Trade Over 300 Vehicles, Unlock new Opportunities in Automobile
AQ
09:36pAFRICAN SUN : Brisk, bright dining at Parkview Brasserie
AQ
09:16pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
09:07pGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Stratosphere casino-hotel in Las Vegas to be renamed
AQ
09:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run II (AMR) and Encourages AMR Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
3EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
4REVOLUTION LIGHTING Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investi..
5BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.