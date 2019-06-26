Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) and Encourages Anheuser-Busch Investors to Contact the Firm

06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Anheuser-Busch American Depository Shares (ADS) between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until August 20, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Anheuser-Busch’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose, among other things, that cost-cutting measures the Company had put in place had run their course; the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on the Company’s margins, EBITDA and profitability; Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; and Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Anheuser-Busch ADSs was artificially inflated to as high as $117 per ADS during the Class Period.

Then on October 25, 2018, the Company reported its financial results for the quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, announcing that it had cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio.” On this news, the price of Anheuser-Busch ADSs declined approximately 9.5%, from $82.25 per ADS to $74.54 per ADS.

If you purchased Anheuser-Busch American Depository Shares during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Anheuser-Busch lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/Bud.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
