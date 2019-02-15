Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) and Encourages AVP Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) securities between August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and (4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

