Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) and Encourages BPI Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) securities between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 10, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Bridgepoint securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Bridgepoint lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/bpi/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pCOFIDE GROUP : net income at  4.5 mln for 2018 + newsletter
PU
05:50pIOCHPE MAXION : Announcement to Shareholders - Equity Interest (JCP)
PU
05:48pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:47pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:46pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Amarin Corporation To Contact The Firm
BU
05:46pASM INTERNATIONAL : N.v. publishes annual report 2018
GL
05:45pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In The Kraft Heinz Company To Contact The Firm
BU
05:44pAMAZON COM : domain battle rages on as internet overseer postpones decision
RE
05:42pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:42pFranklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
3INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.