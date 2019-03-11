Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) and Encourages BPI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) securities between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 10, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Bridgepoint securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Bridgepoint lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/bpi/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



