Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) and Encourages BV Investors to Contact the Firm

04/15/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to BrightView’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about June 28, 2018. 

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Documents and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you purchased BrightView securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the BrightView lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/bv/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
