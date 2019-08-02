Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) and Encourages Carbonite Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all investors that purchased Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) securities between February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on August 1, 2019, alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding the technological quality of the Server Backup VM Edition and its potential to add “meaningfully” to Carbonite’s financial performance for fiscal 2019. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Finally, on July 25, 2019, Carbonite announced that it was withdrawing its Server Backup VM Edition product from the marketplace and consequently dramatically lowered its financial projections for fiscal 2019 and 2020. That same day, the strongest proponent and supporter of Server Backup VM Edition, Defendant Ali, announced he was leaving Carbonite. On this news, Carbonite stock declined more than 24%, from $23.90 per share when the market closed on July 25, 2019, to $18.01 per share when the market closed on July 26, 2019, on extremely heavy trading volume.

