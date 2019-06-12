Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) and Encourages ChinaCache Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased ChinaCache securities (NASDAQ: CCIH) between April 10, 2015 and May 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until August 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that on April 29, 2019, ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it would delay filing its annual report for fiscal year 2018.  On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache announced that the Company and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (“Chairman”), Song Wang (“Wang”), were under criminal investigation by a government prosecutor office in Beijing for charges of enterprise bribery.  Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman, and on that same day, ChinaCache securities were halted from trading on the NASDAQ.

Further, on May 23, 2019, ChinaCache said that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter, three days earlier on May 20, 2019, because it failed NASDAQ listing requirements by delaying its 2018 Form NT 20-F (the “NASDAQ Letter).  The NASDAQ Letter also probed the company regarding the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache’s engagement of its new auditor, and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang.  To date, ChinaCache securities remain halted, and consequently ChinaCache securities are essentially valueless.

If you purchased ChinaCache securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Dynagas lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/CCIH/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pTHE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09:19pHEXO Corp reports third quarter 2019 financial results 
GL
09:19pZhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED
GL
09:18pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) Employment Report
AQ
09:17pSOLGOLD : Ecuador says Cascabel could become a top world copper mine
RE
09:16pOil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
RE
09:15pAsian stocks subdued, oil near 5-month low on U.S. inventory build
RE
09:14pMICROSOFT : New HoloLens 2 gives Microsoft the edge in the next generation of computing
PU
09:12pEROS INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Eros International Plc (EROS) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
PR
09:10pKINGSTONE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors (KINS)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after big plunge on high inventories, lower demand forecasts
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
3Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
4CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Don't target U.S. financial firms if trade war widens, lobby group tells China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About