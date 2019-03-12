Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) and Encourages CRBP Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NADAQ: CRBP) securities between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until May 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Corbus securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Corbus lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/crbp/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pBOEING : South American nations evaluating shutting airspace to Boeing 737 MAX - Telam news agency
RE
09:18pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Women at the heart of Renova's resettlement
PU
09:14pOil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced
RE
09:13pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : – Repositioning of 2018 – approximately 20% of the portfolio affected
PU
09:12pUber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public - sources
RE
09:11pU.S. Congress invites pharmacy benefit managers to third drug pricing hearing
RE
09:11pB2GOLD : Reports Positive 2018 Fourth Quarter/Annual Results; Record Annual Gold Production of 953,504 Oz, Revenue of $1.2 B & Operating Cash Flows of $451 M ($0.46/share); Cash Operating Costs of $495/oz & AISC of $758/oz
AQ
09:11pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) and Encourages CRBP Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:10pMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Israeli bank to pay $195M for US tax-avoidance scheme
AQ
09:08pTOYO ENGINEERING : Awarded Technical Study and Project Audit for FAO Oil Depot in Iraq
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY : Airlines turn to other jets to weather Boeing 737 MAX storm
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.