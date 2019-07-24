Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) securities between March 2, 2015 to July 19, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action

The complaint, filed on July 24, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Eagle Bancorp class action please go to https://bespc.com/EGBN. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40pFACEBOOK : Posts Strong Earnings, Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:40pMEDIA RELEASE : Risks intensify in the rapidly expanding corporate PPA market
PU
09:39pCASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:32pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Higher Lithium Grades Wider Interval at Cauchari
AQ
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE : CADE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Cadence Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ : KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : EGBN) and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:30pOil steadies after global demand worries spark fall
RE
09:30pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST L BRANDS, INC. (NYSE : LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Galaxy Fold to be available from September
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy; faces antitrust probe
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Second Quarter Results
5ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group