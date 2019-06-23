Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all investors that purchased Eros International Plc securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until August 20, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd, missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Eros securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Eros lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/eros-2.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes —
PU
10:00pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers First New Airbus A320NEO Aircraft To Qingdao Airlines
PU
09:59pCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : to Increase Stake in Wonders Information to 15% From 10%
DJ
09:40pBMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
09:35pBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019
PU
09:35pMULTICHOICE : DStv Unscathed by Attacks on Many Fronts
AQ
09:33pUPDATE1 : M5.5 quake hits Tokyo, vicinity
AQ
09:30pCHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
09:30pAIR FRANCE KLM : FAAN reopens P'Harcourt Airport after weekend's incident
AQ
09:25pTIMELESS SOFTWARE : Results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
2MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug For End Stage CHF With LVADs
3NIKKEI : Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
4SONY CORP : SONY : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor C..
5CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA GAS : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About