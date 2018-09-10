Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fanhua Inc. (FANH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fanhua Inc. (FANH) securities between April 20, 2018 and August 27, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until November 6, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (2) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit company insiders and overstated Fanhua’s financial assets and performance metrics; and (3) as a result, Fanhua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 27, 2018, stock analyst Seligman Investments published an article that described Fanhua as a “questionable company” and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the company, including accounting irregularities in the company’s second quarter 2018 financial results.  The article also described “company insiders” engaging in “self-dealing tactics,” and asserted that Fanhua’s “numerous acquisitions, mostly of other insurance intermediaries . . . are rife with related-party abuses.”  

On this news, Fanhua’s ADS price fell by more than 10%, to close at $23.40 on August 27, 2018.

If you purchased Fanhua securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Fanhua Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/fanh/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pINTREXON : Black Soldier Fly Larvae Ingredients Receive FDA Recommendation for Poultry Diets
PU
09:36pRYANAIR : German pilots to strike on Wednesday
RE
09:36pOLD POINT FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:36pSAN JOSE : Power restored after widespread PG&E outage
AQ
09:35pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qurate Retail, Inc. - QRTEA
AC
09:34pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:34pPRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pretium Resources Inc. - PVG
AC
09:33pCONSUMER WATCHDOG : Thanks Jerry Brown For Signature On SB 100 But Says It Will Not Help Kids Living In Shadows Of Oil Wells Today And That Brown Must Act To End Drilling
PR
09:33pNEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nervo Corp. - NVRO
AC
09:32p2018-09-10 : 43-101 Resources Calculation of the Sleeping Giant mine
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
3WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.