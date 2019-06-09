Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) and Encourages Floor & Decor Investors to Contact the Firm

06/09/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) securities between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until July 19, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Floor & Decor’s business and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that each of the statements in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC regarding the current financial condition of the company were materially false and misleading.  The complaint alleges that prior to the May 24 Secondary Offering, defendants knew, but failed to disclose, that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.  As a result of this adverse information being withheld from the market, the price of the company’s stock was artificially inflated during the Class Period, allowing company insiders to sell more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including the shares sold in the May 24 Secondary Offering, for proceeds of more than $466 million.

If you purchased Floor & Decor securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Floor & Decor lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/fnd/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
