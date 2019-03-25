Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) and Encourages HCSG Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 21, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and misrepresented the value of the company’s business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls.

If you purchased Healthcare Services securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

