Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm

06/04/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until August 5, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Heron securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Heron lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/hrtx/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
