Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 5, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

