Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all investors that purchased L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) securities between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until September 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on July 23, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding L Brands' business and prospects, which caused L Brands stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $37 per share during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that, prior to and during the Class Period, L Brands' Victoria's Secret and PINK businesses began to experience deteriorating operating performance due to, among other things, increased competition from new lingerie brands. In an attempt to drive sales and retain market share in the face of increasing competition, Victoria's Secret and PINK engaged in heavy promotional activities by offering consumers large discounts and even giving items free of charge. While this marketing strategy helped to mitigate sales declines, it adversely impacted the Company's profit margins and cash flows and had a deleterious impact on the Company's liquidity. In response to questions from securities analysts about the sustainability of the Company's dividends, defendants repeatedly stated that L Brands had sufficient cash flow and cash on hand to sustain its dividends and that the Company, "in its history, ha[d] never reduced the dividend." Then, just weeks after defendants issued a series of false and misleading statements about the Company's dividends, L Brands announced that it was cutting its dividend in half so that it could pay down existing debt. In response to this news, the price of L Brands common stock declined approximately 18%, from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the L Brands class action please go to https://bespc.com/LB.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40pFACEBOOK : Posts Strong Earnings, Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:40pMEDIA RELEASE : Risks intensify in the rapidly expanding corporate PPA market
PU
09:39pCASTLE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:32pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Higher Lithium Grades Wider Interval at Cauchari
AQ
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE : CADE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Cadence Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ : KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST EAGLE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : EGBN) and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:30pOil steadies after global demand worries spark fall
RE
09:30pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST L BRANDS, INC. (NYSE : LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Galaxy Fold to be available from September
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy; faces antitrust probe
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Second Quarter Results
5ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group