Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) and Encourages MAXR Investors to Contact the Firm

01/15/2019 | 01:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Maxar securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Maxar lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/maxr/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
