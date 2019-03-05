Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Encourages MU Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Micron was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the company.

If you purchased Micron securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Micron lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/mu/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



