Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Encourages MU Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:18pm EST

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Micron was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the company.

If you purchased Micron securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Micron lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/mu/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pFOREIGN INVESTMENT LAW UNDERSCORES CHINA'S FURTHER OPENING-UP : L'Oreal executive
AQ
08:23pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Sailing away
AQ
08:23pCHINA BANKING : Supporting moves
AQ
08:22pOFFICE DEPOT : E-commerce firms probe US market
AQ
08:21pCARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn, jailed for over 100 days, set to be released on bail
RE
08:20pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : QSE in partnership deal with Ooredoo Ride of Champions
AQ
08:20pIQ WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS GEOGRAPHICAL FOOTPRINT : Al Kaabi
AQ
08:20pEXXON MOBIL : Al Shaqab, ExxonMobil Qatar sign sponsorship agreement
AQ
08:20pInvitae Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
08:19pATLAS FOR LAND RECLAMATION AND AGRICULTURAL PROCCSSING : Investment & Food Industries (ALRA.CA) Release Concerning a Client's Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.