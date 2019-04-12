Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) and Encourages MWA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) securities between May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 10, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the company’s financial statements; (5) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Mueller Water securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

