Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Encourages NVDA Investors to Contact the Firm

12/29/2018 | 12:12am CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until February 19, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants assured investors that the company followed the market closely and could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets.  Even as analysts increasingly began to question the company’s ability to manage inventory in the face of an uncertain cryptocurrency market, defendants touted that NVIDIA and its executives are “masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well.”  NVIDIA also repeatedly assured investors that surging demand for GPUs among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the company because of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA’s core customer base of computer gamers. 

If you purchased NVIDIA securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the NVIDIA lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/nvda/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
