Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm

01/09/2019 | 07:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) securities between April 27, 2016 and January 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law; (2) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Natural Health Trends business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Natural Health securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Natural Health lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/nhtc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
