Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) and Encourages ORN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) securities between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 10, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

