Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) and Encourages Pivotal Investors to Contact the Firm

06/20/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) and certain of its officers.

Click here to participate in the action.

The class action is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired:  (1) Pivotal common stock pursuant or traceable to Pivotal's April 2018 initial public offering; and/or (2)  Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased Pivotal Software securities during the class period or in connection with the Company’s IPO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Pivotal Software lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/PVTL-2. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
